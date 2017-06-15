61 Baylor Athletes Named to Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

WACO, TX (KXXV) -
Baylor led the way with a school record 61 student-athletes named to the 2016-17 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, the conference office announced Thursday morning. The list honors conference competitors who are new, incoming freshmen at their respective league institutions.
For the fifth consecutive year, Baylor had more than 40 student-athletes earn recognition, joining Texas as the only other Big 12 school to do so. Since its inception in 2012-13, 257 Bears have been honored, which ranks third in the league behind Texas (291) and Oklahoma (271).
Baylor had three on the list boasting 4.00 grade point averages (GPA), including baseball’s Cody Bradford, men’s golfer Colin Kober and track and field’s Haley Everroad. A total of 46 Big 12 student-athletes on the list possessed a perfect GPA.
Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes on the Academic All-Rookie Team must be new, first-time/incoming freshmen that have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or better. Additionally, the student-athletes must have participated in at least one of their team’s scheduled contests and must have been a member of the respective team for their sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
2016-17 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team
Acrobatics & Tumbling (4):
Alexsis Amrhein – Environmental Studies
Mary Berdis – Health Science Studies: Pre-Medicinal
Hannah Schumacher – Health, Kinesiology & Leisure Studies
Faith Spivey – Pre-Biology
Baseball (8):
Ryan Bertelsman – Pre-Business
Cody Bradford – Pre-Business *
Daniel Caruso – Pre-Business
Trevor Harris – Neuroscience
Ryan Leckich – Pre-Business
Hunter Seay – Pre-Business
Andy Thomas – Corporate Communications
Davis Wendzel – Pre-Business
Women’s Basketball (2):
Natalie Chou – Pre-Business
Lauren Cox – Corporate Communication
Equestrian (2):
Madison Day – Pre-Business
Georgia Smith – Pre-Business
Football (7):
Preston Heard – Pre-Business
Dalton Justice – Health Science Studies
Michael Johnson – Pre-Business
Zach Smith – Communication Studies
Kyle Boyd – Pre-Business
Thor Rodoni – Pre-Business
James Threet – University Scholars
Men’s Golf (2):
Cooper Dossey – Pre-Business
Colin Kober – Pre-Business *
Women’s Golf (3):
Chloe Caron – Pre-Business
Fiona Liddell – Pre-Business
Cheerie Tan – International Studies
Soccer (5):
Marissa Kinsey – Pre-Business
Raegan Padgett – Health Science Studies Pre-Physical Therapy
Halee Sowinski – Biochemistry
Ashley Thornhill – Biology
Sommer Stanley – Journalism – Public Relations
Softball (4):
Taylor Ellis – Health, Kinesiology & Leisure Studies
Shelby McGlaun – Health, Kinesiology & Leisure Studies
Madi O’Neal – Pre-Business
McKenzie Oviatt – Political Science
Men’s Tennis (2):
Constantin Frantzen – Pre-Business
Bjoern Petersen – Pre-Business
Women’s Tennis (1):
Jessica Hinojosa – Nutrition Sciences
Women’s Track & Field (14):
Alison Andrews-Paul – Health Science Studies
Emma Bakke – Undecided
Emily Curran – Biochemistry
Haley Everroad – Pre-Biology *
Jacinta Fisher – Psychology
Sydney Gandy – Anthropology
Jhane’ King – Pre-Biology
Hana Marsheck – Health Science Studies
Aaliyah Miller – Pre-Business
Raegan Padgett – Health Science Studies
Victoria Powell – Journalism
Gabby Satterlee – Pre-Business
Lindsey Walton – Pre-Business
Anna West – Nutrition Sciences
Men’s Track & Field (2):
Ian Braxton – Exercise Physiology
Matt Henderson – Pre-Business
Volleyball (5):
Hannah Fluegel – Health Science Studies Pre-Medicine
Braya Hunt – Health Science Studies Pre-Medicine
Daria Richards – Political Science
Nicole Thomas – Biochemistry
Tara Wulf – Health Science Studies Pre-Medicine
* Denotes student-athletes with 4.00 GPA