61 Baylor Athletes Named to Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

Baylor led the way with a school record 61 student-athletes named to the 2016-17 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, the conference office announced Thursday morning. The list honors conference competitors who are new, incoming freshmen at their respective league institutions.

For the fifth consecutive year, Baylor had more than 40 student-athletes earn recognition, joining Texas as the only other Big 12 school to do so. Since its inception in 2012-13, 257 Bears have been honored, which ranks third in the league behind Texas (291) and Oklahoma (271).

Baylor had three on the list boasting 4.00 grade point averages (GPA), including baseball’s Cody Bradford, men’s golfer Colin Kober and track and field’s Haley Everroad. A total of 46 Big 12 student-athletes on the list possessed a perfect GPA.

Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes on the Academic All-Rookie Team must be new, first-time/incoming freshmen that have completed 24 semester hours of non-remedial coursework and achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or better. Additionally, the student-athletes must have participated in at least one of their team’s scheduled contests and must have been a member of the respective team for their sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

2016-17 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team

Acrobatics & Tumbling (4):

Alexsis Amrhein – Environmental Studies

Mary Berdis – Health Science Studies: Pre-Medicinal

Hannah Schumacher – Health, Kinesiology & Leisure Studies

Faith Spivey – Pre-Biology

Baseball (8):

Ryan Bertelsman – Pre-Business

Cody Bradford – Pre-Business *

Daniel Caruso – Pre-Business

Trevor Harris – Neuroscience

Ryan Leckich – Pre-Business

Hunter Seay – Pre-Business

Andy Thomas – Corporate Communications

Davis Wendzel – Pre-Business

Women’s Basketball (2):

Natalie Chou – Pre-Business

Lauren Cox – Corporate Communication

Equestrian (2):

Madison Day – Pre-Business

Georgia Smith – Pre-Business

Football (7):

Preston Heard – Pre-Business

Dalton Justice – Health Science Studies

Michael Johnson – Pre-Business

Zach Smith – Communication Studies

Kyle Boyd – Pre-Business

Thor Rodoni – Pre-Business

James Threet – University Scholars

Men’s Golf (2):

Cooper Dossey – Pre-Business

Colin Kober – Pre-Business *

Women’s Golf (3):

Chloe Caron – Pre-Business

Fiona Liddell – Pre-Business

Cheerie Tan – International Studies

Soccer (5):

Marissa Kinsey – Pre-Business

Raegan Padgett – Health Science Studies Pre-Physical Therapy

Halee Sowinski – Biochemistry

Ashley Thornhill – Biology

Sommer Stanley – Journalism – Public Relations

Softball (4):

Taylor Ellis – Health, Kinesiology & Leisure Studies

Shelby McGlaun – Health, Kinesiology & Leisure Studies

Madi O’Neal – Pre-Business

McKenzie Oviatt – Political Science

Men’s Tennis (2):

Constantin Frantzen – Pre-Business

Bjoern Petersen – Pre-Business

Women’s Tennis (1):

Jessica Hinojosa – Nutrition Sciences

Women’s Track & Field (14):

Alison Andrews-Paul – Health Science Studies

Emma Bakke – Undecided

Emily Curran – Biochemistry

Haley Everroad – Pre-Biology *

Jacinta Fisher – Psychology

Sydney Gandy – Anthropology

Jhane’ King – Pre-Biology

Hana Marsheck – Health Science Studies

Aaliyah Miller – Pre-Business

Raegan Padgett – Health Science Studies

Victoria Powell – Journalism

Gabby Satterlee – Pre-Business

Lindsey Walton – Pre-Business

Anna West – Nutrition Sciences

Men’s Track & Field (2):

Ian Braxton – Exercise Physiology

Matt Henderson – Pre-Business

Volleyball (5):

Hannah Fluegel – Health Science Studies Pre-Medicine

Braya Hunt – Health Science Studies Pre-Medicine

Daria Richards – Political Science

Nicole Thomas – Biochemistry

Tara Wulf – Health Science Studies Pre-Medicine

* Denotes student-athletes with 4.00 GPA