Man charged for 2016 Killeen murder

Killeen Police are searching for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous.

A man has been charged with the 2016 murder that took place in Killeen.

John Eric Saenz was charged with the murder of Jason Francisco Munayco that happened on Dec. 9, 2016 on the 1300 block of Bonnie Drive.

Saenz was arrested in Austin on Dec. 31 after police determined he was in the residence at the time Munayco was shot. Police said that Saenz had admitted to getting into an altercation with Munayco and to firing a handgun.

Saenz was in the Bell County Jail for an unlawful possession of a firearm charge. He was arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and his bond is set at $1 million.

