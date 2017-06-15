Ways to deal with chiggers during summer months

Chiggers are back in Central Texas leaving an itching bite to those affected.

According to Dr. Shane McLellan with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in McLennan County, chiggers are active during the summer months.

"They'll be out when it's warmer, when the grass is actively growing. A little bit of moisture, they'll be pretty active," McLellan said.

He said the mites are usually in tall grass or in ditches so wearing long pants and mosquito repellent, help avoid them.

If you have been bitten, you are recommended to try topical antihistamine or hydrocortisone creams to deal with the itching.

