Sailor from Gatesville missing in Virginia

A sailor from the Gatesville area is missing in Norfolk, Virginia.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, Gage Brady was reported missing on June 13.

The report stated that Brady left naval base at 10:30 p.m. on June 11 and was never seen again. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service contacted the police after Brady did not return.

According to a Facebook post, Brady is 20. Brady's sister said that his phone was found outside of a convenience store near his base.

Brady has tattoos on both arms and drives a black 2011 Chevy Impala.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

