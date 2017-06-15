Police arrest man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

The Killeen Police Deparment said they arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On June 14 at around 5:19 p.m., Killeen Police responded to the 5200 block of Birmingham Circle to a call about people fighting.

Once officers arrived at the residence, officers saw the victims with lacerations from a bladed object.

The suspect was also injured and taken to the hospital for examination then later taken to the Killeen Police Department Jail.

The Killeen Police Department continues to review the case.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.