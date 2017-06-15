Police arrest Killeen man for aggravated assault

The Killeen Police Department said they arrested a man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On June 14 at around 5:19 p.m., Killeen Police responded to the 5200 block of Birmingham Circle to a call about people fighting.

Once officers arrived at the residence, officers saw the victims with lacerations from a bladed object.

The suspect identified as 32-year-old Sean Dixon was also injured and taken to the hospital for examination then later taken to the Killeen Police Department Jail.

Dixon is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is being held on a $100,000 bond. He was released after posting a $200,000 bond.

Peter Minott, 28, was arrested in this incident as well. Minott was wanted on a warrant out of Harker Heights where he was wanted for aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

