Missing Fort Hood soldier identified, determined to be deceased

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
FORT HOOD, TX (KXXV) -

The missing soldier, who authorities believe was swept away in the April flash flood, has been determined to be deceased. 

Fort Hood released a statement on Thursday stating that "after extensive search, rescue, and recovery efforts by Fort Hood Fire and Rescue teams" deemed to be unsuccessful, the Army identified and determined that the solider is believed to be dead. 

Spc. Darius Cooper was from San Antonio and entered active duty service in June 2008 and has been posted at Fort Hood since 2016. 

"Despite the diligent effort to find Specialist Cooper, it is heartbreaking for our Soldiers and the Fort Hood Family that we were not able to locate him," said Maj. Gen John Uberti, III Corps and Fort Hood deputy commanding general. 

More than 800 people were involved in the search. One woman died in the search and rescue efforts. 

