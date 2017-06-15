CTX educator named Superintendent of the Year

The Superintendent of China Spring ISD, Dr. Mark Faulkner, has been named the Region 12 Superintendent of the Year.

Faulkner has served as superintendent in China Spring since 2012.

Faulkner has established and implemented several programs during his tenure at CSISD, such as the Curriculum Innovation and Learning Design team.

Faulkner said he believes this program "will be instrumental in finding, training and keeping the very best teachers at China Spring ISD."

A Superintendent's Council was also created under Faulkner's leadership. He meets with a group of high school students once a month to discuss issues, solutions and ideas to improve CSISD.

