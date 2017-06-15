Texas bill could impact craft breweries

A bill sitting on Governor Greg Abbott's desk could impact local craft breweries.

House Bill 3287 would require breweries to sell their beer to a distributor and then buy it back before they can sell it in their taproom. This would affect breweries whose production is 225,000 barrels.

Barrow Brewing Company in Salado said the bill would not affect them right away, but it could affect their investment and growth potential.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.