Police investigating scam that targeted CTX business

The Clifton Police Department said they are investigating a scam that robbed $500 from a local business.

On June 14, a man entered a local business and told the employees that an Atmos utility bill was past due, and the gas service was going to be shut off.

Police said the employee then contacted the business owner who was out of town. The owner thought that he may have overlooked a bill and feared the business would suffer a financial loss.

The owner went to a CVS location near him and loaded a card with $500, which was then transferred to the scammer's card though a wired transaction.

The victim became suspicious of the man and contacted Atmos Energy, and that is when the company told him he had been a victim of a scam.

Clifton Police Department continues to investigate this as a theft.

