Waco liquor store, scene of violent robbery, closing after 44 years

A Waco liquor store, the scene of a violent robbery in 2006, is preparing to close its doors for good after 44 years in business.

Martha Jane Ezar of Martha Jane’s Package store on Colcord Avenue in Waco thanks her customers for more than four decades of sales and memories.

“I credit my good customers to me respecting them and them respecting me,” Ezar said.

Part of that respect comes from the two rules at her store. Sagging pants are not allowed inside Martha Jane’s and neither is profanity.

“Just a little thing like profanity not being allowed in your business, you'd be surprised how much that says to a person," Ezar said.

In the summer of 2006, someone broke those rules, as well as a bottle of whiskey, on Ezar’s head in a violent robbery that was caught on security camera video. Ezar said she spent several days in a hospital’s intensive care unit as doctors monitored bleeding on her brain.

Once she got back on her feet, she immediately got back to work.

"I thought, you can't not go to work,” Ezar said. “It's your livelihood. So, just put yourself together and go to work."

For 11 more years, Ezar operated her store, but at the age of 73, she’s decided now is the time to close. It’s a decision she has a hard time talking about through the tears.

"All of y'all, thank you” Ezar said about her customers. “I'm going to miss all of y'all. You're just like my babies.”

