Shewmake and Hill Earn NCBWA All-America Status

Texas A&M second baseman Braden Shewmake and pitcher Brigham Hill were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America Team the NCBWA announced Wednesday afternoon.

Shewmake was selected for the NCBWA All-America First Team and Hill was picked for the NCBWA All-America Third Team.

Shewmake has already garnered Collegiate Baseball National Freshman of the Year, Collegiate Baseball All-America First Team, Baseball America All-America Second Team, NCBWA District VII Player of the Year, SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC First Team recognition. He is hitting .335 with 47 runs, 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 68 RBI. He ranks 15th in the nation in RBI (68) and in hits (89). Shewmake leads all Division I freshmen in hits and RBI.

Hill has started 16 contests in 2017, posting an 8-3 record with a 3.18 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 96.1 innings. He earned SEC Pitcher of the Week on one occasion and was named the SEC All-Defensive Team pitcher. Hill picked up wins against three Top 20 squads in 2017, including then No. 8 LSU. The Nacogdoches, Texas native was selected by the Washington Nationals in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

It marks a repeat All-American performance for Hill. In 2016, the northpaw earned Baseball America All-America Second Team and NCBWA All-America Third Team recognition. He logged a 9-2 record with one save, a 2.51 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 97.0 innings as a sophomore.

The Aggies return to action Sunday when they play the Louisville Cardinals in College World Series action at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.