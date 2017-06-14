Baylor Baseball’s Montemayor Named NCBWA All-American

Baylor baseball junior closer Troy Montemayor was named a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) second-team All-American, the organization announced Wednesday.

The right-handed San Antonio native gives BU its first All-American since 2012 (Josh Ludy, Josh Turley, Trent Blank, Logan Vick). Montemayor is the Bears’ 48th all-time All-American selection and 11th by the NCBWA.

Montemayor, who was a preseason All-American, also earned a first-team All-Big 12 nod for his 2017 season. He ranked 25th in the country and third in the Big 12 with 12 saves as he posted a career-best 3-1 record with a 2.10 ERA in a career-high 25 appearances, allowing seven runs on 18 hits and nine walks with a career-high 29 strikeouts in 25.2 innings while holding opponents to a .189 batting average.

Montemayor ranks second on Baylor’s career saves list (26), tied for fifth on the single-season list (12) and is the second BU player to have two 10-save seasons ever (Zane Carlson 2000 (15), 2003 (11)).