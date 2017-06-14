Texas Tribune reporter discusses aftermath of Virginia shooting

On Wednesday, a Texas reporter covering Washington D.C. talked to News Channel 25 about the aftermath of the shooting at a baseball field in Virginia.

Congressman Steve Scalia (R-LA) and lobbyist Matt Mika remain in critical condition. Two others were also injured during this incident.

66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, who died is the suspect in the shooting.

Texas Tribune’s Washington Bureau Chief Abby Livingston said this comes after tense weeks filled with members of the U.S. Congress discussing passionate and pivotal issues.

Livingston said the baseball charity game is the highlight of the summer and an event that many in Capitol Hill looked forward to.

Texas Congressmen Joe Barton and Roger Williams coach for the Republican team. Something Livingston said they are very passionate about.

She describes the mood in Washington as ‘fearful.’

"These members are out, they're distracted. They're doing something fun and somebody showed up and started shooting them. If you don't feel safe playing baseball the most American of sports, where are you safe?” Livingston said.

Rep. Barton, Rep. Williams and Rep. Mike Conaway were present when the shooting ensued. Williams’ legislative correspondent Zack Barth who is a 2015 graduate of the University of Texas at Austin was shot in the leg at the baseball field. Williams recalls he was retrieving balls in the outfield.

"When I got into the dugout. It wasn't 10 seconds and Zack had come running in from the outfield and literally we landed into each other arms. He held me and I held him,” Williams said.

Rep. Kevin Brady left moments before the shooting took place.

Brady who is the roommate of Rep. Scalise released a statement commending police for their actions and praying for the congressman’s speedy recovery.

“I am so grateful for the heroic action of the Capitol Hill Police Force protection detail and pray for the full recovery of my roommate Congressman Steve Scalise and others wounded this morning. The quick action of Scalise’s protection detail saved many lives this morning,” Brady wrote.

The Thursday game is expected to take place as expected.

"If we don't play this baseball game and we go home, then they win so that is the reason. This is America, the greatest country in the world, if you punch us, we will punch you back,” Williams said.

