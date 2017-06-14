Copperas Cove Fire Station discourage drivers from passing through property

Raymond E Ashcraft Fire & EMS Station in Copperas Cove have placed new signs that discourage motorists from passing through the property.

"We had an increase in the amount of traffic from the adjacent roadway where the individuals are driving across the property to get to a roadway that is behind the actual building," Deputy Fire Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator, Gary Young said.

The driveways are suppose to be "for authorized emergency personnel," but people use the area to cut through the city, the department said. This causes potential harm to firefighters who are using the area for training and other daily duties they added.

Tonight at ten, find out what the fire station is doing to combat the problem.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.