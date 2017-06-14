Police responded to shooting at a hotel, search for suspect

The Killeen Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at a hotel.

Police responded to a call about a suspicious person attempting to enter the back door of the Hallmark Inn and Suites located at 4500 E. Central Texas Expressway, on Wednesday at around 2:02 a.m.

The caller told police the suspicious person fired multiple shots at them and fled on foot.

No injuries were reported and officers were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and beanie.

The suspect has a beard and mustache.

