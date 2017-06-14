Three arrested for stealing rifle from man - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Three arrested for stealing rifle from man

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police Department said they arrested three people for stealing a AK-47 from a individual.

On June 14 at around noon, patrol officers responded to a call of three suspects identified as Chris Morales, Skyler Durham, and Miguel Moreno, that stole a AK-47 from an individual in North Waco.

The victim was at a friend's house located at 1600 N 15th St., where the victim was to meet the three individuals who wanted to purchase the firearm. 

When the victim showed the weapon to the three, they stole the firearm, a magazine, a gun-case, and ammunition and fled from the scene on foot.

Officers where able to quickly locate a suspect at 928 Reynolds St.

During the investigation officers detained all three suspects and recovered the rifle and other items. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

