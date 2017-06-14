Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity helps families in need

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
The president's alleged criticism came as Senate Republican leaders' attempts to write their own health care package have been slowed by disagreements between their party's conservatives and moderates.More >>
Travis Air Force Base northeast of San Francisco is locked down due to what the base calls a security incident.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
