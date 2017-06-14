Police arrest murder suspect from U.S. Virgin Islands

The Killeen Police Department said they have arrested a murder suspect from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

On June 13, Killeen police received information from authorities in St.Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands that a suspect wanted for several crimes, including murder might be in Killeen.

On June 14 at around 10:18 a.m. detectives located the wanted person, identified as Currup Williams.

Williams was riding a van and was traveling between locations in downtown Killeen.

Officers stopped the van and arrested Williams. The driver of the van was arrested for an unrelated charge.

In addition to First Degree Murder, Williams was also wanted for First Degree Assault, Third Degree Assault, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Crime of Violence and Reckless Endangerment.

