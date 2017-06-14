25 students selected for the 2017 Waco Police Junior Academy

25 students from local high schools were selected to participate in the 2017 Waco Police Junior Police Academy.

The academy runs from June 12 thru June 22. During the two weeks, students will visit with law enforcement officers from Waco Police Department, McLennan County Sheriff's Office, Red Program, Department of Public Safety and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The purpose of the academy is for students to work as teams and to learn about the different specialties within law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.