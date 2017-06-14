Texas Parks and Wildlife warns about zebra mussels

Texas Parks and Wildlife wants to remind you about the dangers of zebra mussels this summer.

Zebra mussels can damage boat motors and hulls, harm native species and disrupt municipal water supply systems by getting inside of pipes.

Officials said it's important to clean, drain and dry your boat after leaving the lake before going to another one. Zebra mussels can attach to your boat, trailer or gear.

Transporting zebra mussels is illegal and can cost up to $500 in fines.

