CTX principal of 30 years to retire

The principal of Copperas Cove Junior High School, Randy Troub, is set to retire.

Troub will retire on June 22 after 33 years of service to the junior high school.

“I was inspired to become a principal because of the role models I had for administrators while working in CCISD prior to becoming one myself,” Troub said.

Troub taught 8th grade earth science and coached at CCJHS from 1984-1987 and from 1992-1995. In between, he taught and coached in Michigan from 1987-1992.

Troub became the assistant principal at what was then Lovett-Ledger Intermediate School in 1995 for four years. Upon the retirement of the principal, Troub became the principal, serving seven years before moving back to CCJHS where he has remained the final 11 years of his career.

Troub double-majored in earth and sciences and geography and minored in physical education.

