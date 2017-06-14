Belton and Temple ISD join together in 'Perks for Paws' for staff members

Belton and Temple ISD are joining together for an employee incentive program called "Perks for Paws" that will provide certain benefits for district employees.

One of the incentives will be discounts offered by local business on purchases or services.

Belton and Temple ISD are asking local business to participate in the program.

Belton and Temple ISD have more than 2,500 staff which include teachers and administrators.

The Perks for Paws program will consist of an employee webpage where the discounts or savings from local business will be posted.

Participation in the Perks for Paws is open to all business in and around the city of Belton and Temple.

