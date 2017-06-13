Hill Picked by Nationals in Fifth Round of the MLB Draft

Texas A&M right-handed pitcher Brigham Hill was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals Tuesday afternoon with the 56th overall pick.

The Nacogdoches, Texas native has started 16 contests in 2017, posting an 8-3 record with a 3.18 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 96.1 innings. He earned SEC Pitcher of the Week on one occasion and was named the SEC All-Defensive Team pitcher. Hill picked up wins against three Top 20 squads in 2017, including then No. 8 LSU.

For his career, Hill is 18-5 with a 3.06 ERA and 229 strikeouts in 212.0 innings of work. His 229 strikeouts ranks 14th in school annals

In 2016, Hill emerged as the team’s ace. He logged 24 appearances, including 13 starts, posting a 9-2 record with a 2.51 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 97.0 innings. He closed out the regular-season with three consecutive victories over Top 10 teams. His stellar season earned him All-American recognition from Baseball America (second team) and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (third team).

As a freshman he worked in seven games, including three starts. He notched a 1-0 record with a 5.30 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18.2 innings.

On Friday, Corbin Martin was selected in the second round. The Houston Astros grabbed the northpaw with the 56th pick, the earliest an Aggie has been chosen since 2012.

The 2017 MLB Draft wraps up Wednesday afternoon.