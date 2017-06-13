Traffic on Bruceville-Eddy bridge will be affected by construction

Traffic on a bridge in Bruceville-Eddy will be affected by construction beginning 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

TxDOT said that traffic crossings on the TX 7/SH 107 bridge will be detoured for pavement construction and the preparation for the demolition of the FM 107 bridge.

The closure is not expected to affect the main lanes of Interstate 35.

TxDOT listed changes to be expected for travelers:

Westbound SH 7 traffic that wants to continue west on FM 107 will turn right at the northbound frontage road intersection, and continue north to the new North Eddy Dr. crossing, then turn back south to the FM 107 bridge. Drivers can then turn right to continue west on FM 107. (Drivers wishing to access either the southbound frontage road or I-35 southbound will still be able to cross the bridge and turn south.)

Northbound traffic on the frontage road needing to turn left onto FM 107 will detour to the North Eddy intersection, turn back south and turn west onto FM 107.

Southbound traffic on the frontage road will be able to continue south across FM 107 to enter the I35 mainlanes, OR turn east onto the FM 107 bridge and cross, OR turn west onto FM 107 and continue through Bruceville-Eddy.

The connection at Eagle Dr north of the new N. Eddy crossing will be closed to traffic trying to enter Eagle Dr from the access road in that location. Traffic coming north from Bruceville-Eddy will be allowed to exit at Eagle Dr onto the southbound access road.

Signs will be in place to guide travelers through the area safely. Drivers are asked to read and obey all signs and obey traffic control officers.

all signs and obey traffic control officers.

The construction is expected to last for the next one to two months.

