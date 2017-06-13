Killeen police release wrong photos of forgery suspects

After several tips from the public, Killeen Police said Thursday that they used photos that were not that of the actual suspects.

Killeen police were asking for help identifying suspects that were committing forgery at a Killeen HEB.

Police say there were a series of forgeries that happened April 29 and 30 at the HEB located on 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.

The first suspect was described as a woman in her 40s with short hair.

The three other suspects that were described, a black woman, black man, and a Hispanic woman, were not suspects.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact police at 254-501-8830 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

