Killeen police ask for public's help in identifying forgery suspects

Killeen police are asking for help in identifying forgery suspects that were at an HEB in Killeen.

Police say there were a series of forgeries that happened April 29 and 30 at the HEB located on 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.

The first suspect is described as a woman in her 40s with short hair. She was accompanied by a younger person with dreadlocks.

The suspect is a man that was driving a 2010-2013 Chevrolet Camaro with red rally stripes, a sunroof, and no front license plate.

The third suspect is a woman in her 50s with short bleached hair and wearing sunglasses. The fourth suspect is a woman who is in her 50s and wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact police at 254-501-8830 or Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

