Raccoon found in neighborhood tests positive for rabies

Copperas Cove Animal Control said that a raccoon in the area tested positive for rabies.

Animal control said that they were dispatched to the 1600 block of Connie Ave. for a raccoon that was lying under a shrub behaving strangely.

The raccoon was impounded and was sent to the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin. The raccoon was tested positive for rabies.

Animal control said if you believe your pet came in contact with the animal, contact them at 254-547-5584.

