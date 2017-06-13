Woman stabbed on bus after confrontation

The Bruceville-Eddy Police Department said that a woman was stabbed on a Greyhound bus early Monday morning.

The bus was headed northbound on I-35 when a woman got up from her seat and confronted another woman she was sitting across from.

Police said that Reshunda Pickens started asking the victim several questions. The victim didn't answer the woman because she didn't understand English.

Police said Pickens then began to stab the victim with a knife.

The bus pulled over, and the victim was brought to the hospital. The victim is now in stable condition.

Pickens is facing an aggravated assault charge on a $10,000 bond.

