Murder suspect out of Mathis captured in Belton

Several agencies in the Bell County area assisted the United States Marshal’s Service in apprehending a murder suspect early Tuesday morning.

The joint Harker Heights-Belton Police SWAT team and Bell County Organized Crime Unit helped take Christian Bernal into custody without incident at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Shady Lane, according to the Belton Police Department.

The 19-year-old was in the Bell County Jail Tuesday morning facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder, according to jail records.

Bernal is accused of killing two people after a shooting at a convenience store on June 6. The two other suspects in the car with Bernal were arrested 9 hours after the shooting.

After the shooting at the convenience store, the three victims drove to the police department. When they arrived, one person was already dead. The other victims were taken to the hospital, and one of them died there.

A tip on Monday night gave police the location of Bernal.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.