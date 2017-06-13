Pickup truck crashes into semi carrying explosives

A pickup truck driver is recovering after rear-ending an 18-wheeler carrying demolition explosives in Salado Tuesday morning.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office received a call about the crash at 5:30 a.m.

According to state troopers on scene, the pickup crashed into the back of the trailer while it was parked on the side of the northbound service road near the Stagecoach Road exit.

The pickup truck driver was transported to Scott and White hospital in Temple with minor injuries.

Troopers say the semi was carrying blasting caps, but none of the explosives were damaged and the driver was not hurt.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

