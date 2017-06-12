New school for deaf and hard of hearing coming to Waco

A new school for deaf and hard of hearing will be coming to Central Texas.

The Christian Academy for the Deaf is coming to Waco in the fall of 2017.

When it comes to the deaf and hard of hearing population, Texas comes in second in the nation.

"We believe Waco is the perfect location for a Christian school for deaf students," said Dr. Lewis Lummer, President of the Board and Professor of Deaf Education at Baylor University.

The school will be for grades K-12 and the location has not been announced as of June 12.

For more information, visit the school's website. To donate to the educational organization, visit this website.

