Baylor Baseball’s Langeliers Garners NCBWA Freshman All-American Nod

The Golden State Warriors have defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the 2017 NBA Champions.More >>
Baylor baseball freshman catcher Shea Langeliers was named a 2017 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) first-team Freshman All-American, the organization announced Monday.More >>
A season ticket holder of the Golden State Warriors reportedly sold two floor seats to Game 5 of the NBA Finals online for $133,000.More >>
Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis' status for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against Pittsburgh remains in question after he tested himself by skating alone.More >>
The weather is just the way Rafael Nadal likes it as he prepares to face Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final.More >>
