Baylor Baseball’s Langeliers Garners NCBWA Freshman All-American Nod

Baylor baseball freshman catcher Shea Langeliers was named a 2017 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) first-team Freshman All-American, the organization announced Monday.

After being named a Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American on June 7, Langeliers became the first to earn the honor since 2010 (Logan Vick, Max Muncy). With the NCBWA nod he is the 20th all-time Baylor freshman All-American selection and second to earn the honor from the NCBWA (Max Muncy, 2010, second team).

The Keller, Texas native was named to the All-Big 12 second team and Big 12 All-Freshman team three weeks ago as well. During the 2017 season, he hit .313 with 43 runs, 66 hits, 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 38 RBI, 114 total bases and 24 walks. He also threw out 26 base stealers at a 44 percent rate with a .991 fielding percentage in 55 starts.

He set the BU freshman catcher home run record and was one shy of tying the program’s all-time freshman home run records (Max Muncy, 11, 2010).