CTX teacher leaves education field after 45 years

A Central Texas teacher is leaving the education field after 45 years.

Janice Stalder, from Copperas Cove ISD, taught English and history, served as a debate coach, UIL coordinator, newspaper and literary magazine advisor, and an AP/Dual Credit teacher.

Stalder began her career at Southwest Texas University (now Texas State).

“I firmly believe that given enough support and encouragement, students will rise to our level of expectations, and I saw this belief reinforced by the attitudes and actions of the majority of the students in my classes,” Stalder said in a press release. “The students rarely let me or themselves down.”

Stalder was named CCISD's Secondary Teacher of the Year for 2017 and is a nominee for the Region 12 Teacher of the Year.

