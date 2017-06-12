Escaped Ellis County inmate found

An escaped inmate from Ellis County has been found.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office was searching for David Weldon Rowe, 67. Rowe was working at a county facility between FM 1446 and Lone Elm Road, according to an official.

Officials said that Rowe walked away while using a weed eater working along county facility at 9:40 a.m.

Rowe had been a part of the sheriff's office alternative inmate program.

Rowe was arrested by the Midlothian Police Department for a third or more driving while intoxicated charge and evading arrest in June 2016.

Rowe was found at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and police believe he had slept in an abandoned RV.

