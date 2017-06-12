Ellis County Sheriff's Office search for escaped inmate

Several agencies are searching for an escaped inmate in Waxahachie.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is reporting that the Ellis County Sheriff's Office is searching for David Weldon Rowe, 67. Rowe was working at a county facility between FM 1446 and Lone Elm Road, according to an official.

Officials say that Rowe walked away while using a weed eater working along county facility at 9:40 a.m.

Rowe had been a part of the sheriff's office alternative inmate program.

Rowe was arrested by the Midlothian Police Department for a third or more driving while intoxicated charge and evading arrest in June 2016.

Officials believe that Rowe headed east.

Several agencies are assisting in the search.

People are asked to contact police if they have any information.

