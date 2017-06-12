Woodway police arrest 9 suspects in prostitution sting, including one that attacked officer with sword

The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.

The operation resulted in 9 arrests with 17 separate charges.

They said that the investigation focused on prostitutes that advertised their services online as well as on individuals responding to the ads.

According to Woodway Public Safety Director Yost Zakhary, suspect Billy Linkous led officers on a short chase after they attempted to arrest him on prostitution charges. He apparently lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Taos.

Officers used a taser on Linkous after police said he exited his vehicle with a large sword and a homemade shield before evading officers on foot. One officer was cut in the hand by a sword, which required emergency medical attention.

Cesar Salmeron is accused of arriving to meet a person he believed was a prostitute with a young child with him. He faces prostitution and endangering a child.

The following were arrested in the sting:

Eddie Lee – Prostitution

Roberta Muniz – Prostitution

Shalla Love – Prostitution, Resisting Arrest

Billy Linkous – Aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest on foot, resisting arrest with deadly weapon, unlawfully carrying a weapon, prostitution

Matthew Swisher – Prostitution

Cesar Salmeron – Prostitution, Endangering a Child

Stevan Tijerina – Prostitution

Che Estrada – Criminal Trespass Warrant

Jennifer Davey – Prostitution, Possession of Controlled Substance

