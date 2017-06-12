Police arrest 9 suspects in prostitution sting, including one who attacked officer with sword

The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.

The operation resulted in 9 arrests with 17 separate charges.

They said that the investigation focused on prostitutes that advertised their services online as well as on individuals responding to the ads.

According to Woodway Public Safety Director Yost Zakhary, suspect Billy Linkous led officers on a short chase after they attempted to arrest him on prostitution charges. He apparently lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Taos Drive.

Homeowner Michael Ferguson said Linkous crashed into his wife's car, which was in the driveway.

"It was all crushed in and glass was everywhere," Ferguson said.

Even though his wife's car was totaled, he said he is glad this incident didn't end worse.

"Our small loss is going to be a gain for our neighbors' home that it was not touched so that is a blessing."

Officers used a taser on Linkous after police said he exited his vehicle with a large sword and a homemade shield before evading officers on foot. One officer was cut in the hand by a sword, which required emergency medical attention.The officer is expected to return to work later this week.

"I'm extremely proud of the officers, they showed tremendous restraint in how they handled that situation when they came at them swinging a samurai sword," Zakhary said.

Linkous was arrested in 2014 after he sent an email to News Channel 25 threatening local officials.

"He made threats before against the sheriff and against the DA. I've talked to both of them and made them aware of the arrests we made," Zakhary said.

Cesar Salmeron is accused of arriving to meet a person he believed was a prostitute with a young child with him. He faces prostitution and endangering a child charges.

The following were arrested in the sting:

Eddie Lee – Prostitution

Roberta Muniz – Prostitution

Shalla Love – Prostitution, Resisting Arrest

Billy Linkous – Aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon, evading arrest with vehicle, evading arrest on foot, resisting arrest with deadly weapon, unlawfully carrying a weapon, prostitution

Matthew Swisher – Prostitution

Cesar Salmeron – Prostitution, Endangering a Child

Stevan Tijerina – Prostitution

Che Estrada – Criminal Trespass Warrant

Jennifer Davey – Prostitution, Possession of Controlled Substance

