Bell County sets traps to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses

The Bell County Medical Reserve Corps set mosquito traps across Killeen.

The group said monitoring mosquitoes in the county will give them a better understanding of how to prevent and combat mosquito-borne illnesses like the West Nile and Zika viruses this summer.

Strike team leader Courtney Dragoo said they set mosquito traps in various residential and business areas of Killeen.

“We’re specifically looking for two different types of mosquitoes that actually carry the airborne diseases,” Dragoo said.

Director of the Bell County Medical Reserve Corps Gene Mikeska said they’re specifically looking to see if the Culex and Aedes mosquitoes, both of which are carry diseases, are in the county.

The medical reserve corps urges people to stay safe and protect themselves from mosquitoes by:

Staying hydrated

Wearing bug spray

And being cautious of standing water.

For more information about the Bell County Medical Reserve Corps, visit their website.

Copyright KXXV 2017. All rights reserved.