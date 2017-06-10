Groups learn about living in poverty

About 40 people from all over Texas were in Waco this weekend learning what it's like to live in poverty.

It's part of a "Poverty Simulation" organized by Mission Waco.

Mission Waco said it's a 43-hour training for how to care and have compassion for people who are struggling with how to make ends meet.

Organizers said it's meant to challenge people to see the world through different eyes.

"The whole weekend we're talking about different things, we're playing games, we're going to different places to learn and not to be so uncomfortable with things that are out of our comfort zone," Janet Dorrell, Director of Mission World with Mission Waco, said.

Kaden Ottmers, a high school student from Ballinger, Texas, participated in the program with his youth group. He said it's a life changing experience.

"We realize how much we actually have. We have so many things that cost that we didn't think about and so it's definitely eye opening," Ottmers said. "Coming from Ballinger, you don't see many homeless people. Especially on the streets. We have poverty but nothing like this."

Mission Waco hosts the Poverty Simulation event every two weeks. For more information on the program, click here.

