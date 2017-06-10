Bryan police and fire departments team up to support their profit share

The Bryan Police Department along with Bryan Fire Department worked at McDonald's to support their profit share for the 100 Club.

The McDonald's profit share was conducted June 10 to raise awareness to the Community Classic Softball Game that will take place on June 15 at 5 p.m.

Local fire departments and law enforcement agencies will play each other in a charity softball game to raise money for the 100 Club.

