Marlin VA hospital sold to an investor's group

The City of Marlin has announced the sale of the Marlin VA hospital facility.

The Tom Connally Veterans Facility was sold to a Houston investors group called Sterling-Marlin VA, LLC.

The sale was finalized June 9 and confirmed by representative of the Sterling group.

Sterling will aim to provide a place of housing, meals, counseling, job skill training and job placement for members of the nation’s military as they transfer from military to civilian life.

The program will be called, Operation Re Launch, and the site will be called the National Campus for Veterans Transition.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.