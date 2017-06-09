Reicher student who drowned laid to rest

A 17-year-old who drowned at the Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir in Mart last Sunday was laid to rest on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, a service for Jose Israel Servin took place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waco where he was a member of the youth group.

Family and friends remember him as a kind and religious child who loved sports. He was expected to start his senior year in the fall.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the funeral expenses of Servin. The $2,600 goal was already reached but the funds collected over the goal will be used to purchase a tombstone.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.