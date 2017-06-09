Correctional officer dies after 'use of force incident,' remembered for being 'dedicated'

A correctional officer died Friday after a medical emergency at a Gatesville prison following an incident with an offender at the facility.

The officer, Shana Tedder, was involved in a use of force incident with an offender at the Christina Melton Crain Unit, the female prison located in Gatesville.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Tedder complained of shortness of breath and walked to another area to rest before collapsing.

The AFSCME Texas Corrections division said that before her death, Tedder had taken measures to defuse a confrontational situation involving an inmate.

Staff and EMS tried to revive her but were unable to. Tedder was pronounced dead at 3:22 p.m.

Tedder had been a part of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice since 2005.

"Tedder had a bubbly spirit and a good sense of humor," said President Sergeant Tanisha Woods with TDCJ. "She touched a lot of people's hearts."

A GoFundMe page was set up to assist Tedder's family. You can donate here.

