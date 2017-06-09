Correctional officer dies after 'use of force incident'

A correctional officer died Friday after a medical emergency at a Gatesville prison following an incident with an offender at the facility.

The officer, Shana Tedder, was involved in a use of force incident with an offender at the Christina Melton Crain Unit, the female prison located in Gatesville.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Tedder complained of shortness of breath and walked to another area to rest before collapsing.

Staff and EMS tried to revive her but were unable to. Tedder was pronounced dead at 3:22 p.m.

Tedder had been a part of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice since 2005.

