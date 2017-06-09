Temple fire holds Junior Fire Cadet program for 19th consecutive year

If your child wants to become a firefighter, they can try out for the profession.

Temple Fire and Rescue is hosting its Junior Fire Cadet Program for the 19th consecutive year.

Each session is 10 days and doesn't have a cost.

Kids ages 9 to 13 can sign up and learn how to manage ladders, fire hoses, ropes, CPR, first aid and fire safety.

The fire department teamed up with the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport on Friday, so the kids could fly in planes!

"Main thing we want these kids to walk away with is, to know that firefighters care about them, we want them to know that we as the fire service are a family, there's a close bond with that and we want them to know that they can have fun in the summer time and working with us," Thomas Pechal with Temple Fire and Rescue said.

Session Two runs from June 16th through the 29th.

To sign up, click here.

