Structure fire displaces family of five

Harker Heights police was asking drivers to avoid the area of Warriors Path and Old Nolanville Road.

According to the police department's Facebook, the structure fire is at 2000 block of Deer Field Way.

Harker Heights Fire Department received a call about the structure fire at 2:06 p.m.

The two-story home caught fire and displaced a family of five.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire.

American Red Cross has visited the home already.

Harker Heights Fire Department was joined by Killeen Fire Department to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

