Warrant issued for city commissioner for organized criminal activity

A warrant was issued for city commissioner Will Jones Friday.

According to Justice of the Peace Ben Brady, two felony warrants were issued for engaging in organized criminal activity out of Caldwell County.

Jones' attorney, Jim Dunham, released a statement Friday afternoon:

There are some jurisdictional issues here, but more importantly substantively this is ridiculous. This issue has been resolved. A disgruntled individual found a buddy in another county to issue the warrants. But Jones will go through the proper procedures and cooperate.

Jones was reelected as city commissioner in November.

