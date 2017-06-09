Judge dismisses felony charges against county commissioner

The attorney for Will Jones said a judge has dismissed two new felony charges against the county commissioner.

Judge Strother invoked procedure that declared Jones' arrest unlawful.

Jones' attorney, Jim Dunham, released these comments on the decision:

Improper for the Caldwell county to issue the warrant, but glad the judge allowed Jones to appear in front of McLennan judge. Issuance of the warrants were misguided, at worst, malicious.

Jones was reelected as city commissioner in November.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.