Man charged in 2013 murder of 23-year-old

The Bell County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with the 2013 murder of a woman who was found on a property in rural Bell County.

The body of Angie Leigh Rogers, 23, was found badly decomposed, on a property southeast of Killeen city limits.

A grand jury returned an indictment charging Michael Wayne Steen II, 33, with the murder.

Steen is already being held at Bell County Jail for other felony criminal charges.

